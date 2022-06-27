The actor was most well-known for playing vicar Reverend Timothy Farthing in BBC sitcom Dad’s Army

Dad’s Army actor Frank Williams has died at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed by his loved ones in a statement shared on official Frank Williams fan Facebook page .

Williams started his career in theatre , but went on to see success in television .

So, who was Frank Williams, what did he star in, and what did his loved ones say in their statement?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Frank Williams?

Frank Williams was an actor.

He was born in Edgware, North London, on 2 July 1931.

What did Frank Williams star in?

Williams is best known for his role as Reverend Timothy Farthing on the BBC sitcom Dad’s Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977.

He also reprised the role of Farthing in the 2016 film adaptation of Dad’s Army.

Williams was often cast as a member of the clergy and also appeared in similar roles in You Rang, M’Lord?, Hi-de-Hi!, What’s Up Nurse, The Worker, and Vanity Fair.

In 1993, Williams co-founded the Dad’s Army Appreciation Society with fellow Dad’s Army actor, the late Bill Pertwee.

Williams was the society’s vice president until the death of Bill Pertwee in 2013 when he became the President, attending many society events until he also died.

Williams was quoted as saying of his time on Dad’s Army: ‘It was the happiest period of my professional life.”

What else was Frank Williams known for?

Williams was just one of the members of the Dad’s Army cast who walked in the 100th Birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 2000, because Dad’s Army was her favourite programme.

He was also the author of several plays, including The Playing Fields and Murder Weekend, some of which have been performed in the pro-amateur theatre.

His autobiography, Vicar to Dad’s Army: the Frank Williams story, was published in 2002.

When did Frank Williams die?

Williams died just a few days short of his 91st birthday, on Saturday 26 June 2022.

What did their family say in their statement?

The statement read: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague, and actor, Frank Williams, passed away this morning.

“He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter, and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you, Frank!”

How have fans reacted to Frank Williams’ death?

Fans have posted their tributes to Williams on social media, and sent their well-wishes to his family.

One said: “Oh this is such very sad news. I never had the privilege of meeting Frank, but he seemed such a gentleman. My sincere condolences to Frank’s family and friends. Rest in peace dear Frank, thank-you for all the joy and laughter you brought into our lives.”

Another said: “Thank you Frank for the laughs. RIP.”

Another person said: “How sad. He will be remembered as an actor who brought so much joy to so many. My condolences to his family and friends.”