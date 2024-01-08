Franz Beckenbauer dead: German and World Cup football icon dies aged 78
German and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78
German and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78, his family has confirmed. Beckenbauer earned 104 caps for West Germany and led them to victory in the 1974 World Cup as captain. Sixteen years later, he achieved the same triumph as the team's manager in Italy.
His illustrious career also included winning several honours, notably three European Cups with Bayern Munich in the mid-70s, solidifying his reputation as an exceptional defender.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Known by the nickname 'Der Kaiser,' Beckenbauer displayed both elegance and dominance on the field. His exceptional ball control skills led him to master the modern sweeper role, or libero, and he is even credited with its creation.
A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family. We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.