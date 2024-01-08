German and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78

German and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78, his family has confirmed. Beckenbauer earned 104 caps for West Germany and led them to victory in the 1974 World Cup as captain. Sixteen years later, he achieved the same triumph as the team's manager in Italy.

His illustrious career also included winning several honours, notably three European Cups with Bayern Munich in the mid-70s, solidifying his reputation as an exceptional defender.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German and World Cup football icon Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known by the nickname 'Der Kaiser,' Beckenbauer displayed both elegance and dominance on the field. His exceptional ball control skills led him to master the modern sweeper role, or libero, and he is even credited with its creation.