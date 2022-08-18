The First Dates maître d’ shares his teenage daughter with his ex-wife Alex Spendolini

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix has praised his daughter for another gold medal win in diving.

Sirieix vhas been documenting his daughter’s achievements on Twitter as she has taken part in various contests in the last few days, including the Birmingham Commonwealth Games .

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He took to Twitter again on Wednesday 17 August, to praise Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix as she took a top spot at the European Championships in Rome .

So, just who is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, what did dad Fred Sirieix say about her, and who is Siriex and his partner?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Fred Sirieix and his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Who is Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix?

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a British professional diver.

She was born on 11 September 2004, which means she is 17 years old.

Her father is Fred Sirieix and her mother is Alex Spendolini.

She won her first solo international gold medal at the 2020 FINA Diving Grand Prix and later that year was selected as the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

She won the gold for the women’s individual 10 metre platform at her first Commonwealth Games in August 2022, meaning she was the first English woman to win the event since 1966.

She also won the Mixed Pairs Synchronised 10m platform with Noah Williams, and a silver medal, in the Women’s Synchronised 10m platform with Eden Cheng, at the same event.

Later in August, she won a gold medal for 10m platform at the European Championships in Rome.

What did dad Fred Sirieix say about his daughter?

Sirieix said he was “so proud” of his eldest child, and called her an “inspiration”.

He also revealed in his Twitter post that he has a sweet nickname for his daughter - little duck.

He wrote: “Andrea just won (gold medal emoji) at the European Championships in Rome #diving #10m #platform #goAndrea

“Nail bitting stuff once again! What a great last dive! My little (duck emoji) has nerves of steel (heart emoji)

“Well done my love (clapping hands emoji) we are so proud of you. You are an inspiration and a ray of sunshine x”

In a follow-up tweet, Sirieix also thanked his fans for their support of Andrea.

He said: “Thank you so much about the lovely comments about Andrea. It’s very touching.

“She is such a sweet, fun and loving girl. Hard working and determined. Strong. She is girl power. I’m so proud of her.”

Who is Fred Sirieix?

Fred Sirieix, aged 50, is a French TV personality.

He is best known for appearing on Channel 4’s First Dates as the restaurant maître d’ for all 18 series of the show.

He was born on 27 January 1972 in Limoges, France, and grew up there with his parents.

He trained to work in front of house in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before working at La Tante Claire in London.

Until 2019 he was the general manager of Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton.

Sirieix is the founder of National Waiters Day, the training tool the Art of Service, and the Galvin Cup and Galvin’s Chance charities.

After the success of First Dates, he released a book called First Dates: The Art of Love (2016).

He has been featured in an ITV show, with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, called Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip (2018 to 2021), and was the host of BBC Show My Million Pound Menu (2018 to 2019).

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred Sirieix has never been married, but he is engaged to his partner.

His fiancée has never been named, although Siriex shares photos of them both on his social media pages and affectionately refers to her as fruitcake.

Sirieix has previously said he met her back in 2018 when he was walking down the street.

He announced their engagement in March 2020, by writing on Instagram: "#fruitcake said yes" accompanied by love heart and engagement ring emojis.

In June 2022, the couple appeared in Channel 4 series Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fruitcake has her own Instagram account, @fruitcake_fundamentals , in which she says she is “obsessed with shoes, clothes and handbags”, a “travel fanatic” and a foodie who loves fitness.

Who is Alex Spendolini?

Little is known about Spendolini as she has kept away from the public eye.

Her full name is thought to be Alessandra Spendolini, and she is reported to be an Italian who is a personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach.

Spendolini is thought to have begun dating Sirieix in 1998. The pair had two children, Andrea and her brother Lucien, who is thought to be around 12 years old.