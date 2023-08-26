Oti Mabuse was joined by her dancer husband Marius lepure on her weekend show where the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in the closing moments of the episode. Oti embraced her husband and revealed that they had been “holding in some good news.”

Oti then went on to say that “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news. We’re having a baby!”

Oti Mabuse has shared photographs of her baby bump with husband Marius on Instagram. The caption read: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swimming from bridges but the best news we could have asked for,” followed by a heart emoji.

How long have Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure been married for?

The couple, who met in Germany, have been married since 2014, Oti was only 23 years old at the time. The couple have competed in dance competitions together. As well as coming second at the World Latin Championships, they won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships.

In April 2023, Oti Mabuse did an interview with The Times where she spoke about her ITV breakfast show and how she has become more conscious of her body since leaving Strictly. “I think I was relatable for a lot of women because all the girls are really petite… only when I didn’t dance any more and you could see me sit and you’d be like, ‘Oh she’s got boobs. Oh, she’s curvy.’ People would comment on my body and say something about what I look like.”

How old is Oti Mabuse?