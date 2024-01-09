A fundraiser has been launched for the mum of a Hibs star after a horror accident on holiday saw her placed in an induced coma.

Dalkeith resident Julie Hunter was holidaying in Tenerife when she had an accident that saw her sustain two fractures in her skull and two bleeds on her brain. Medical staff later placed Julie in an induced coma, with Julie’s daughter Georgi having described her condition as critical. Julie is also mum to Siobhan Hunter, who plays for Hibs in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

A GoFundMe page which was created by Georgi to allow Julie’s family to stay in Tenerife and be by their mother’s side has raised £27,000 in less than 24 hours.

Writing on the fundraiser page, Georgi said: “We are raising funds to enable us as a family to stay with her. Unfortunately things are not looking good and we as a family are unable to finance staying with our mum. Please help us stay with her. Any donations would be gratefully received.”

Siobhan also took to social media to ask for help. Alongside the link to the fundraising page, she said: “Please help share this for my beautiful mum at this horrific time. All help is much appreciated.”

More than 900 people have donated to the GoFundMe page to help the family reach their target of £30,000, with several generous donors leaving messages of support.

