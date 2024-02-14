Lee Francis has been left paralysed following a motorcycle accident in Thailand whilst visiting his daughter

A dad from South Wales has been left paralysed following a freak accident while visiting his daughter in Thailand. Lee Francis, 54, from Church Village in Rhondda Cynon Taf sustained life-changing injuries, leaving him unable to walk after he and his wife were involved in a motorcycle crash on the day before they were due to return home.

According to his daughter, Katie Francis who had been travelling around Asia with her partner in September, Lee and her stepmother had spent a week visiting them, when her father's life "took an unexpected turn". Recalling the incident to Sky News, she said the incident happened while they were travelling back to their villa in dusty road conditions, as a minibus overtook them.

She said: "We were actually going really quite slow because a minibus overtook us and then all of a sudden I just heard a big bang. I turned around and I saw my dad and my stepmother basically slam into a metal barrier at the side of the road." She added: "Straight away, I ran to my dad and he just said, 'I'm paralysed, I can't feel me legs' so he kind of knew straight away how he was feeling."

Katie said witnessing the crash was 'traumatic' and said how her father's use of a helmet likely saved his life. Mr Francis's wife, Clare, suffered facial injuries in the collision and she continues her recovery.

The accident has significantly altered their plans, said Katie, as both she and her partner were supposed to travel to Sri Lanka next and eventually relocate to Australia.

The family have since set up a fundraising page on GoFundMe, to help give Mr Francis a 'lifeline' so he could 'adapt to his new life'. Katie wrote on the page: "Lee Francis, from South Wales, has dedicated 18 years of his professional life to assisting others in their recovery and rehabilitation as a community occupational therapist.

"Lee specialises in children’s disabilities and is a well loved member of the community in going above and beyond to help others with disabilities. He never thought that he would be needing this support for himself, now being permanently paralysed."

She added: "Lee sustained a multitude of injuries including broken ribs, a fractured spine in three places and severe contusions to the lungs. He was then admitted to ICU where his condition worsened developing a pneumothorax, haemothorax and a pulmonary embolism which significantly impacted his treatment for his spine.

Lee Francis and his wife, Clare

"After a week of trying to save his life, he underwent spinal decompression surgery which he hoped would save his legs. However, this life-altering event, said Katie, has left Lee with a complete spinal cord injury resulting in paralysis from the waist down, faced with immense physical and emotional challenges that he never could have anticipated."

Katie said Mr Francis is currently continuing his treatment in University Hospital of Wales, where he will remain in hospital for several months in recovery and rehabilitation. She said: "We have established this GoFundMe campaign as a lifeline for Lee, aiming to raise the funds required for home adaptations that will enhance his quality of life.

"Lee's current living situation poses significant challenges to his daily life. The home he once navigated effortlessly now presents numerous barriers that hinder his mobility and independence. Your generous donations, no matter the amount, will play a vital role in making these adaptations possible."