A fundraising page set-up following the tragic death of an X Factor star at the age of only 36 has raised an £9,000 in less than 24 hours.

Stephanie Ternent Reid died on Monday after suffering an illness over the weekend. She wowed Cheryl Cole and Simon Cowell when she appeared on The X Factor at Wembley Arena in 2015. In front of 5,000 people, she passed an audition to get into the boot camp but then later was told too many people had been let through and missed out.

Undaunted, she continued to keep up her singing and streamed performances on social media as well as playing hundreds of gigs across her hometown of Edinburgh.

Devastated family member Brogan Ashton has organised a Go Fund Me page in an effort to help out her brother Ryan, who is Stephanie’s husband, and his two children with Stephanie, who are seven-year-old Jackson and Sophia, one.

Stephanie’s mother Julie Reid has also revealed the family are planning on using part of the money raised to fund a permanent memorial to her daughter.

Edinburgh X-Factor star Stephanie Ternent Reid passed away on Monday, November 18, aged just 36. | Contributed

Hundreds of tributes flooded in for the popular mum who worked for Scottish Premier League club Hibernian and ran her own business.

Now, kind-hearted friends and family have dug deep to donate to the fundraising page in an effort to support the family in their time of need.

Brogan posted: “I’m helping out by raising funds to support my brother Ryan, 37, and his wonderful little children. On Monday November 18, tragically and very suddenly [her children’s] beautiful mother Stephanie passed away. In a short space of time, their lives have dramatically changed with this heart shattering news.

“Suddenly, they have found themselves making many financial decisions, along with planning a funeral in the lead-up to Christmas. This is something that as a family they have never anticipated to happen, especially at such a young age.“

Stephanie Ternent Reid and husband Ryan Reid with their children Jackson (7) and Sophia (1). | Alexander Lawrie

Ryan and Stephanie celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 20.

Brogan added: “This was an incredibly special day for them as a family as they had longed for their wedding day as a couple for many years. Stephanie was such a warm, bubbly, caring and extremely kind human being. She would put anyone before her and would drop anything to help whoever she could.

“At 36, she had her whole life ahead of her and she had many future plans in place with her beautiful family. More recently, they were due to move into a new family home at the end of November, which has now changed for the worse due to Stephanie’s unexpected passing.

“Stephanie’s two wonderful children were the definition of her life and much more. She lived for her children and wanted nothing but the very best for them. Her love for both [her children] was indescribable.

Stephanie Ternent Reid | Contributed

“Stephanie leaves behind her beloved husband Ryan, who she adored and loved so very much. Ryan is now faced to navigate his life and live a ‘new’ normal without Stephanie and care for two young children without his life partner beside him.

“It is so hard to comprehend the grief they are all going through, especially as a young family just starting out in life. We would be very grateful if you could spare anything to help support this young family at this tragic and heartbreaking time. Thank you.”

Stephanie’s heartbroken mum Julie Reid said: “My world came crashing down around me yesterday morning along with a shattered heart broken into a million pieces that can never be repaired. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I feel since my beautiful precious soul of a girl gained her Angel wings so suddenly.

“You were the most loving kind thoughtful person to grace this earth and I am proud to call you my daughter.”

An older photo of the family together. | Alexander Lawrie

And yesterday, Wednesday, November 20, Julie added: “We honestly cannot believe how much has been raised in such a short space of time, it is quite overwhelming. We would like to use some of the money to erect a wee memorial of some sort for my wee grandchildren to remember their mum.”

To donate to the fundraising page please go to: www.gofundme.com/f/stephanie-ternent-reid