Comedian Gareth Richards has died following a serious motorway crash in March, his wife confirms

Comedian Gareth Richards, who was best known for working alongside Frank Skinner on the Absolute Radio, has died aged 41 following a crash.

Gareth co-hosted Skinner's Absolute Radio from 2009-2011, and had also appeared on Russell Howard's Good News, Live at the Electric, and The Dog Ate My Homework. The comic had been involved in a serious crash on the M25 last month that had left him fighting for his life and with serious brain injuries. Speaking of his friend's crash during his radio show last, Skinner broke down in tears.

Gareth Richards has died, aged 41

In Facebook post, Gareth's wife Laura announced today (8 April) that he had died on Good Friday (7 April). She wrote: "He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27 March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.

"Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace."

Tributes have been paid to the comedian since his death was announced today. The Frank Skinner Show Twitter page posted: "We are heartbroken about the loss of our dear friend, Gareth. We will miss him greatly. Tomorrow we will be releasing a podcast of some of his Best Bits on our show."