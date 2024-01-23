Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Graham, an actor who played Ambassador Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise, has died 'suddenly' aged 73. His ex-wife, Susan Lavelle announced his death on Facebook, saying he passed away with his wife, Becky by his side. His cause of death is not yet made known.

She wrote: "It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side.

"I met Gary when I was just 20 years old and he was one half of the star duo on the TV series, Alien Nation. But he had already been in movies like 'All the Right Moves' with Tom Cruise.

"Of course, Gary has many more credits. Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief.

"Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

One of Graham's most recognisable roles was from his time on the Star Trek where he played Ambassador Soval from 2001 to 2005 for a total of 12 episodes. He also appeared as a supporting role in the late 80s show 'Alien Nation'.

Actor Gary Graham has died aged 73.

