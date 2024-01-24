General Sir Patrick Sanders has emphasise the need for the Government to “mobilise the nation” in the event of war with Russia. Picture: PA

Earlier today, the chief of Britain’s Defence Staff has warned of the country’s inability to fight a major war in Europe, saying preparations need to be made for a “whole-of-nation undertaking” - potentially including conscription. General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing Chief of the General Staff (CGS), said Britain needs to prepare a “citizen army” in readiness for a major conflict, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech on Wednesday (January 24), the general said the nation should be mirroring the actions of allies on the continent who are “laying the foundations for national mobilisation”, first reported by the Daily Telegraph. The warning came as European leaders continue to act in the wake of Russia’s military action almost two years ago, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps last week warning of a move “from a post-war to pre-war world”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, claims the speech was a move towards advocating conscription to the British Armed Forces, Number 10 said Army service would remain voluntary.

So who is General Sir Patrick Sanders and what has he done throughout his military career? Here is everything we know.

Who is General Sir Patrick Sanders?

Serving since September 1984, Sanders served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Bosnia, before being named Chief of Staff for the 1st Mechanised Brigade in 2002. Then, in 2005, he was made Commanding Officer of 2nd Battalion the Royal Green Jackets in 2005, as the battalion became the 4th Battalion The Rifles in a major military reorganisation in 2007.

He saw action at the siege of UK bases in Basra in 2007 during the Iraq War and in July 2008, was made a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) in recognition of his service in the Middle East. The following year, he became Commander of 20th Armoured Brigade and deployed to Afghanistan in October 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His rise continued, being awarded a CBE in 2012 for his service in Afghanistan, and served as Chief of the Defence Staff's Liaison Officer to the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2012 and Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff (Operations) in 2013. During the major UK flooding crisis of 2014, he attended the Prime Minister's COBRA meetings.

In 2015, Sanders took command of the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division before, in December 2016, being appointed Commander Field Army and promoted to lieutenant general, then general in May 2019, at the same time being appointed Commander Joint Forces Command.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in the 2020 New Year Honours before becoming Chief of the General Staff in June 2022.