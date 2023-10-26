Reality star, influencer, and campaigner Georgia Harrison has opened up about her fight against revenge porn - and what she would say to Stephen Bear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia Harrison said she would not say anything to her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear if she ran into him but all she wanted was for him to acknowledge his wrongdoings. In an interview with Sky News, the 28-year-old reality star said she wished that he would learn from his mistakes and lead a “moral life”.

Harrison became a victim of revenge porn after her sex tape with Bear was posted on his OnlyFans without her consent. Bear, 33, is currently serving a 21-month prison sentence after being found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photos and films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the ordeal, the former Love Island contestant has been fighting against revenge porn by keeping a voice for others who may have suffered similar injustices and calling for better online protections as well as pushing for the Online Safety Bill. She also released a book Taking Back My Power this week.

Speaking to Sky News, when asked what she would say to him should she come across him again, she said: “Nothing.” She added all she wants is for him to admit to himself, not necessarily even publicly, that he was wrong, and “take steps to rehabilitate himself as a better human being and learn how to respect women, treat women well, and also not break the law in the future”.

Harrison, who also starred in The Only Way Is Essex, continued: "I believe that every human being who has lost their way in this world should have a chance at rehabilitation and bettering themselves and learning from the mistakes, I just don't believe every human being has the ability to do it. But hopefully, he does and he goes on to live a nice life - but a moral life."

Harrison and Bear met on the reality television and influencer circuits before beginning a relationship. They had broken up and hadn't spoken in a year when she went up with him following an invitation 'for a cup of tea' and ended up having lunch and then having sex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three months later, he shared a video of their sexual encounter on OnlyFans, which quickly went viral on other platforms including Pornhub. When the footage did go viral, she said she was “almost relieved”.

She said: "I was living in fear and I was imagining these situations... all these people are going to judge me, my friends and family are going to be so disappointed. I think when it actually did go viral and everyone knew about it, it was almost like a weight lifted - to be able to have the conversations with my friends and family... and then also the police and people that could actually help me. I think I really needed to have those conversations to understand I had nothing to be ashamed of."