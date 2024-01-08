Singer James Morrison. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The wife of singer James Morrison, Gill Catchpole, has died aged 45. Ms Catchpole, who shared two children with the singer aged 15 and five, was found dead in her home in Whitminster, Gloucester on Friday (January 5).

In a statement, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Police were called to Whitminster in Gloucester at around 9.10am on Friday 5 January following concerns for the welfare of a resident.

"Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 40s was found within an address. The death is being treated as non-suspicious at this time. The coroners and the woman's next of kin have been informed."