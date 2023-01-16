Lollobrigida was called ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’ after the title of one of her movies

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95 according to reports from Italian media.

Reported by news outlet Corriere della Sera, the actress was described as being “hospitalised for some time”, with Lollobrigida previously requiring surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall in September 2022.

Dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world”, after the title of one of her movies, she became an icon of Italian Mediterranean beauty.

The film star was one of the most desired actresses during the 1950s and 60s and starred alongside many of Hollywood’s most famous leading actors of the era including Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra.

Who was Gina Lollobrigida?

Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco, east of Rome in 1927. The daughter of a furniture maker, she began modelling in her teens and came third in the Miss Italia pageant in 1947. She soon turned to acting, starring in European films including the Bafta award winning “Bread, Love and Dreams’”.

Gina Lollobrigida is honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

Affectionately known in Italy as “La Lollo”, she found international fame after starring opposite Bogart in the 1953 film “Beat the Devil”.

Following a successful acting career she stepped away from the film industry becoming a photographer and sculptor and also tried her hand at politics.

What movies did she star in?

Lollobrigida started her film career in European movies before making it big in Hollywood. Some of her credits include the Golden Globe award winning movie “Come September,” which starred alongside Hudson and John Huston’s “Beat the Devil,” in 1953, which she starred opposite Bogart and Jennifer Jones.

In 1969 she won Italy’s most prestigious movie award, a David di Donatello, for her role in the 1969 movie “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.”

Who has paid tribute?