Police said the teenager was found in the water and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident

A 15-year-old girl has tragically died after getting into difficulty in the water after a village’s annual duck race.

Police were called to the village of Broadbottom, in Tameside, Greater Manchester to reports that someone had fallen in the water near Hodge Lane, a road which runs close to the River Etherow.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers arrived at the scene at around 7.50pm on Wednesday evening (14 June), and were assisted by ambulance crews and the fire and rescue service.

Police were called to the village of Broadbottom near Hodge Lane, which runs close to the River Etherow (Photo: Google Maps)

The fire service said in a statement: “At approximately 7.50pm this evening (Wednesday, June 14) firefighters were called to assist Greater Manchester Police at an incident on Hodge Lane.

“Fire engines from Ashton Under Lyne, Stalybridge and Hyde stations along with the Water Incident Unit, and Technical Response Unit responded quickly and attended the scene. Firefighters remain at the scene at this time.”

GMP later confirmed the teenager was found in the water just after 2am on Thursday, but sadly a medical team was unable to save her. The incident is understood to have happened hours after the village had hosted its duck race event, which was followed by a barbecue.

A statement from the force said enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Tameside CID are confident there are “no suspicious circumstances”.

It said: “A teenage girl has sadly died following a search in water near Hodge Lane, Broadbottom. Enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Tameside CID are confident there aren’t any suspicious circumstances. Officers are supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce described the incident as “devastating” and offered support to the girl’s family.

She said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances. Officers will continue to support the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

