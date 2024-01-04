Glynis Johns dead: 1964 Mary Poppins actress, Mrs Winifred Banks, dies aged 100 of natural causes
Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died
Actress Glynis Johns, best known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died at the age of 100. The British actress, born in South Africa, died on Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes, according to a statement by her manager.
Mitch Clem said: “My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.
“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.
“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”
