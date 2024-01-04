Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died

Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died. Picture: Popperfoto via Getty Images

Actress Glynis Johns, best known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died at the age of 100. The British actress, born in South Africa, died on Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes, according to a statement by her manager.

Mitch Clem said: “My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died