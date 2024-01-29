Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died after a long illness.

Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died after a long illness. The 75-year-old appeared alongside her son Stephen Lustig-Webb, from Brighton, during series 10 to 12.

Announcing the news on X, the show said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness. Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10-12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family. Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time."

Stephen, who left the show in 2023, also took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of him and his mother. He wrote: "Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everything at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace, mum."

Fans have since expressed their condolences in the comment section following the sad news. One wrote: "Aw I loved your mum on gogglebox you two were brilliant together, so v sorry to hear this sad news."