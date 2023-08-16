Graham Linehan was due to perform a comedy gig at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival but it has since been pulled by the venue after complaints against the writer.

A comedy gig featuring Graham Linehan at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been cancelled due to complaints against the Father Ted writer. Leith Arches said it had pulled the show because his views “do not align with our overall values”.

It is understood Mr Linehan, who is an anti-trans activist, urged the venue to reconsider its decision and has claimed the cancellation may be illegal, responding on X (formerly Twitter): “It sure sounds like discrimination on the grounds of my legally protected beliefs.”

The gig’s organisers said they were looking for an alternative venue.

Who is Graham Linehan?

Graham Linehan is an Irish comedy writer best known for co-creating popular sitcoms such as Father Ted, Black Books, The IT Crowd and the first series of Motherland. Before he began writing for TV, Linehan worked for monthly music and politics magazine Hot Press.

In early collaborations with comedy writer Arthur Matthews, Linehan wrote segments in sketch shows including Alas Smith and Jones, Harry Enfield & Chums, The All New Alexei Sayle Show, The Day Today and The Fast Show. He later wrote and directed the Channel 4 sitcom The IT Crowd which won an International Emmy award.

Linehan is noted for for his anti-transgender activism. He argues that transgenderism endangers women and has likened the use of puberty blockers to Nazi eugenics. Linehan has claimed he is a victim of “cancel culture” and that his views have lost him work and ended his marriage to fellow writer Helen Serafinowicz.