Father Ted writer and Black Books creator, Graham Linehan has performed outside the Scottish Parliament near the main entrance to the Holyrood building after his show was cancelled twice by venues in Edinburgh. The BBC reported that “The original venue, Leith Arches, had pulled out admit concern about Mr Linehan’s views on transgender issues. The article goes on to say that "Mr Linehan told BBC Scotland News that ‘It is important to make a stand. It is important to at least stand in front of a microphone, even if it’s just for a second, and show that these people don't get to push the rest of us around.”

Is Graham Linehan married?

Graham Linehan was married to comedy writer Helen Serafinowicz for 16 years and the couple share two children together. The Times reported that “In 2020, Linehan’s 16-year marriage to the comedy writer Helen Serafinowicz, with whom he also has a son (they share a daughter too), ended as a direct result of his trans battles, he says.”

Graham was living with Helen in Norwich, but now lives in London after relocating from Norwich. Helen has two brothers, James who is a film producer and Peter, who is an actor, comedian, director and screenwriter.