No one was injured in the fire in Hackney as London Fire Brigade called to the scene

Children had to be evacuated after a fierce fire on a school bus which damaged six other vehicles.

Firefighters rushed to tackle the blaze, which left the 30-seater vehicle as a charred shell during Friday (20 morning’s school run in Wilton Way in Hackney, east London.

Photos from the scene show the scale of the damage with even the road itself appearing to have melted in places. No one was injured in the fire.

Another six vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties were also damaged in the blaze. The cause of the fire is “yet to be determined”.

The burnt out remains of a 30-seater bus that was damaged by fire, along with six other vehicles and surrounding properties, on Wilton Way in Hackney, east London. Picture date: Friday January 20, 2023.

One person tweeted footage of the bus completely engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the air. Lundun Feeldz wrote: “Vehicle fire earlier Whiston Road #hackney prompt action by @LFB_HACKNEY protecting local properties . Road closures and thick smoke. Hope nobody hurt.”

A Hackney Council spokesman said: “This morning a fire broke out on a school bus in Hackney. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“All the children were evacuated with no injuries and a replacement bus was organised to deliver them to school.” London Fire Brigade (LFB) took 42 emergency 999 calls alerting them to the bus fire.

They were called at 8.13am and the fire was brought under control by 9.20am. The LFB said: “A 30-seater bus was damaged by fire. Six other vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties were also damaged by the blaze.

