Harry Kane confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with his newborn son.

England captain and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has welcomed his fourth child with wife Kate. The professional footballer confirmed the news on Instagram and also revealed their adorable baby name.

In the Instagram post, Kane said: “Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!” The post showed the newborn cuddling a topless Kane and another one with the baby laying down with his head turned to the side.

Harry and wife Kate already have three children: daughters Ivy, six, and Vivienne, five, as well as son Louis, two. There had been speculation the baby could be born in Kane’s new home of Munich, making him eligible for Germany should he take up a football career.

However, German newspaper Bild report that Henry was indeed born in England.

Kane, 30, scored on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as they beat Werder Bremen 4-0 on Friday night. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Kane opened up on his debut. He said: “It was fantastic. There’s been a lot of talk and build-up to this game. It started well with the goal early on. It was tough.

“We created some good chances but lacked the final product. We stayed calm, managed to get the second goal and the boys finished it off the bench. It was the perfect start, I’m looking forward to the next game.”