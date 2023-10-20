Acclaimed stage and screen actress Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66

Haydn Gwynne, star of sitcoms such as Drop the Dead Donkey and The Windsors, has died at the age of 66

Gywnne was the star of popular television sitcoms such as Channel 4's 'Drop the Dead Donkey' and appeared as Queen Camilla in the Royal Family parody sitcom 'The Windsors'. She also appeared in acclaimed on-stage performances, including in the West End hit musical 'Billy Elliot' in the role of the dancer's mother-figure dance teacher and picked up a Tony Award nomination for her performance. She was also lauded for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in the stage show 'The Audience'.

The actress was due to make a return to the stage in September. However this was cancelled after Gwynne was diagnosed with cancer, which would ultimately take her life.

In a statement, Gwynne's agent confirmed the sad news. They said: "It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.