A professional Kate Middleton lookalike has defended the Princess of Wales amid online rumours about her whereabouts and wellbeing, denying that she was the one filmed outside a Windsor farm shop.

Heidi Agan told gossip outlet TMZ that she was in fact 80 miles away from the location when the video of the Prince and Princess of Wales was filmed. The Sun newspaper published the video online, stating that it was the first time Kate had been seen out and about in public since her abdominal surgery in January.

However, with conspiracy theories flying online about Kate, some had alleged that body doubles were used in the footage instead of the video genuinely being of the royal couple. Agan, who has worked as Kate impersonator for 12 years, said that she was at the head office of a dance school in Northamptonshire on Saturday, March 16 - the day the video was taken.

Heidi Agan, a Kate Middleton impersonator, has come to the defence of the Princess of Wales after theories about her wellbeing spread online. (Credit: Getty Images)

She ruled out any possibility of her being in the video, saying: "I've been doing a lot of interviews and giving my 'alibi' that it wasn't me in the video. I was actually at work, so I think it is 100% her."

Agan also defended the Princess from the online attention and conspiracy theories, saying that speculation had gone too far. She added that she believed that she had undergone abdominal surgery as explained by Kensington Palace, although understood where speculation had come from due to the lack of further information from the palace.

The video, first published by The Sun, showed the Prince and Princess of Wales walking outside of the Windsor Farm Shop in what was believed to be Kate's first public outing since her surgery in January. Nelson Silva, 40, snapped the footage on his phone, telling the newspaper that theories about the royal were "delusional".

