The former playboy bunny has spoken out about her experiences in the playboy mansion along with fellow former bunny Bridget Marquardt

Former playboy bunny Holly Madison, who was Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend in the early noughties, has revealed that she has blocked most of her memories of being intimate with the media mogul.

Madison was talking about her experiences of living in the playboy mansion in the US along with fellow former bunny and another one of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt.

The pair were speaking about the time they spent with the late Hefner, who died in the mansion in September 2017 at the age of 91, ahead of the launch of their new podcast .

So, what exactly did Madison and Marquardt say, what is their new podcast about and how can you listen to it?

Former playboy bunnies Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt with Hugh Hefner in 2006.

What has Holly Madison said about being a playboy bunny?

Madison and fellow playboy bunny Bridget Marquardt, who both had a relationship with Hefner during the early noughties when they were both in the playboy mansion together, have spoken out about their experiences during a joint appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast.

Speaking to host Heather McDonald, the former playboy bunnys spoke honestly about the times that they, along with other women in the mansion, were pressured into having unprotected sex with Hefner.

Madison said that she’d “blocked” most of those experiences from her memory, but added that the women were “trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

She said: “My memory is cloudy. I’ve kind of blocked it. Everybody’s just trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Marquardt added that herself and the other women could only hope that everyone was getting check-ups to ensure they didn’t have sexually transmitted diseases by their on-site doctor, and the podcast host said that there were “no condoms” available.

She said: “You were hoping everyone’s in the same situation, and there is a doctor on staff.

“You’re hoping everybody is being checked out, and everybody is being — I say this in quotes — ‘monogamous’ to that relationship, but you don’t know."

She added: “If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, I just wanted to be first and be done. And I felt like that was the cleanest way.”

What has Holly Madison said previously about Hugh Hefner?

Madison said previously that Hefner would often take nude pictures of the playmates and then circulate them to others without their consent.

Speaking on another podcast, Power: Hugh Hefner, in January, Madison said: “[Hefner] was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was heavily intoxicated.”

She added: “He would make copies of all the pictures and hand them out to everyone who had gone out that night”

She also said that he’d “put it in a scrapbook”.

Madison went on to say that she felt so threatened by Hefner’s “mountain of revenge porn” that she was actually “afraid to leave” the mansion before she actually did.

How have people reacted to Madison’s comments?

Madison and Marquardt have both received support from other playboy bunnys since they spoke out about their experiences.

Hefner’s third wife, Crystal Hefner, is one of those who have spoken out in support of the women.

Sharing a public message of support for Madison on Twitter, Crystal revealed that she’d “immediately ripped” and “destroyed” thousands of the sexually explicit photographs in question.

Who is Holly Madison?

Madison is a former playboy bunny and the ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner.

She was only 21-years-old when she moved into the playboy mansion in 2001.

She is reported to have begun dating the late Hefner, who was then aged 75, shortly after.

Despite a 54-year age gap the relationship lasted for around seven years and came to an end in 2008, with Madison leaving the mansion later in the same year.

During her time at the mansion, Madison starred in the E! reality series The Girls Next Door along with Hefner and fellow former playmates Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson.

The series, which ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2010, explored the dynamic between Hefner and the women who he called his “main girlfriends”.

She also starred in her own reality series, Holly’s World, which ran from 2009 to 2011.

In 2015, Madison released her memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

In May 2016, Madison released her second memoir, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention, which also debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Madison and Marquardt are about to launch a new podcast on Apple called Girls Next Level.

How old is Holly Madison?

Holly Madison was born on 23 December 1979 which means she is now 42-years-old.

Is Holly Madison married?

Holly Madison is not currently married, but she does have a nine-year-old daughter who she shares with her ex-husband, American businessman Pasquale Rotella.

Madison began dating Rotella in 2011, and in August 2012 the following year she announced that they were expecting their first child.

Madison gave birth to their daughter in March 2013, in Las Vegas, and six months later the couple were married at Disneyland in September 2013, with Marquardt as a bridesmaid.

Madison gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son, in August 2016.

The couple separated in September 2018 and in February 2019 their divorce was finalised.

It is not currently known if she is dating anyone.

Who is Bridget Marquardt?

Marquardt is a former playboy bunny and the ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner.

She was born on 25 September 1973 which means she is now 48-years-old.

She lived in the playboy mansion between 2002 and 2009, between the ages of 28 and 35.

Bridget is now a paranormal investigator and in early 2019 she started the podcast Ghost Magnet with Bridget Marquardt.

What is Girls Next Level podcast about, and how can you listen to it?

The Girls Next Level podcast is a behind-the-scenes look of what happened during the reality series The Girls Next Door.

Madison and Marquardt discuss what was real and what was fake on the show.

The podcast synopsis reads: “From the wild parties, the backstabbing drama, lifelong friendships and complicated relationships . . . it’s here every Monday with a brand new episode of Girls Next Level.”

The first episode of the podcast airs on Monday 22 August.