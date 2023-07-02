A man in his 30s managed to escape but is in a 'critical' condition

The scene of a fire at Sackville Close, Cambridge. Picture: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

The cause of a horrific fire that claimed the live of two young children and a woman is being investigated.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at a flat in Cambridge in the early hours of Friday. Smoke was billowing rom the ground and first floor of the two-storey maisonette.

Cambs Fire Service confirmed that two children were rescued, but later died in hospital, while a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s managed to escape before fire crews arrived, but sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a "critical" condition.

Area Commander Stuart Smith said: "This is a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people. Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family. It’s just heartbreaking. We know this will have a huge impact on the local community and our fire safety team was in the area visiting residents yesterday to provide fire safety information and reassurance and will be returning next week.

“A fire like this is one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the welfare of all those who responded to or supported this incident.”