Winner of TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals 2023 Tom Hamblet has spoken out about his future – and revealed his secret to a great Christmas dinner.

Twenty-four-year-old Tom, who works at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel, also spoke of his gratitude to the hundreds and hundreds of people in Horsham who had supported him throughout the culinary contest. “I’d just like to thank them all. It’s been really nice.”

Tom spoke out today (Tuesday) and said messages to him on social media had “gone wild. There has been so much support. It was almost overwhelming.”

Tom, whose dad Lewis and mum Haley are also chefs at South Lodge, will be working on Christmas Day but said his mum would be cooking Christmas dinner which he would later enjoy with the family including his brother and sister who will be home from uni.

And his secret to a great Christmas dinner? “Loads of pigs in blankets. However many you do, double it.” And how to create the best roast potatoes? “You’ll have to ask my mum,” says Tom.

But he revealed one tip for ensuring your turkey is super-tender. “Put it in a big pot of salted water, five-10 per cent salted water, and leave it overnight.”

Tom who grew up in Horsham and went to Tanbridge House School, says that when he cooks at home he likes to create “one-pot wonders. And fajitas. I can’t get enough of them.” Another favourite, he says, is “crumpets with yoghurt and banana.” His girlfriend Megan’s speciality is, he says, “jacket potatoes.”

And he says there are no foods that he really does not enjoy eating. “But I’m not that big on sea urchin, although I had it when I went to The Alchemist in Denmark and I think I quite like it now.”

Tom will be taking up a residency as head chef at South Lodge’s Camellia restaurant – Tom Hamblet X Camellia – from January 3 to March 31 2024 where his three-course menu will showcase some of the dishes inspired by his time on the TV show. “I’m a bit nervous, it’s almost fully booked already. It’s a bit daunting.”

Tom will then go on to take up a residency as head chef at South Lodge’s sister luxury hotel Lainston House in Winchester from April 3 to June 30 2024.