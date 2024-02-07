Those living near the construction site for a new Corby warehouse are furious after bungling council officers consulted the wrong street instead of them.

Work began on a new 160,800 sq ft warehouse on the former Weetabix site in November after the application was approved by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

As part of the approval process, planning officers needed to consult residents who might be affected by the plans. But instead of going to Hooke Close – which is right next to the construction site – NNC went to Hubble Road, a street near the other Corby Weetabix site.

Now residents of Hooke Close are waking up to a view entirely obstructed by a rather large warehouse.

According to the developer Block Industrial, the groundworks at Earlstree 160 are now completed and significant progress has already been made in the above ground construction works. The development is on track to achieve practical completion in the third quarter 2024.

1 . Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site The new 160,800 sq ft warehouse site Photo: SWNS

2 . Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site Residential properties in the background of the warehouse site Photo: SWNS

3 . Massive warehouse takes shape in Corby development site A view from one residents back garden Photo: SWNS