Gideone Felix, who was known for posting videos of his pitbulls on his social media accounts, has died in a motorbike accident

Influencer Gideone Felix, who was known for posting videos of his pitbull dogs on his social media accounts, has died in a motorbike accident in Brazil. Photo by Instagram/Gideone Felix.

An influencer has died in a freak accident after the motorbike he was riding accidentally fell off a cliff. Gideone Felix, of Brazil, who was known for sharing images of his dog, died suddenly earlier this month after the incident.

The popular TikToker reportedly lost control of his bike after cornering too quickly on a motorway in Bahia State, Brazil, which sent him flying over a ledge. He is believed to have been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which took place on Saturday (18 November), having suffered severe head trauma. His wife, who was riding on the back of the bike, survived the crash and is in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Felix's untimely passing, tributes have been left to him on his TikTok page from some of his one million followers. So, just who was Felix, what happened to him, and what tributes have been left to him? Here's what you need to know.

Who was Gideone Felix?

Gideone Felix was a 40-year-old influencer who became popular for sharing content which featured him and his prized pitbulls on social media. Gideone was the guardian of four pitbull dogs called Big, Rico, Paçoca and Pipoca. He showed the animals in videos on his social media pages playing with children and interacting with other people, as his way of showing that the dogs are trustworthy and tame. He did this, he said, to demystify the "violent dog" connotation linked to pitbulls.

A total of 193,000 people followed Felix on his Instagram page @bigmonsterofc, along with more than 300,000 on his YouTube channel @gideonefelix and also more than one million on his TikTok @gideonefelix. His last post came on Friday, the day before he died, when he shared a clip of another influencer's American XL Bully, writing: "Guys, look at this beautiful thing. From our friend @hannah__americanbully." American XL Bullys are another controversial dog breed, which have now been banned in the UK.

Influencer Gideone Felix, who was known for posting videos of his pitbull dogs on his social media accounts, has died in a motorbike accident in Brazil. Photo by Instagram/Gideone Felix.

What happened to Gideone Felix?

Felix and his wife were reportedly travelling on the BR-101 highway near the municipality of Itapebi in the North-East region of Brazil, when driver Felix crashed on Saturday. The local Technical Police Department (DPT) confirmed the incident to local media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures shared in local media appeared to show a blue motorcycle lying in the grass after the accident. Felix reported died of his injuries at the scene. His wife, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital in the municipality of Eunápolis and is in a stable condition according to local news outlet G1.

What tributes have been paid to Gideone Felix?

Fans of Felix have taken to his social media accounts to pay their respects to him. One said: "Through him I decided to have a pitbull, [it] was the best choice." Another commented: "I already cried and I didn't even know him. A lot of pain to lose someone like that."

Referring to his pet dogs, one said: "My God, how the little critters will miss him." Another added: "How sad, the babies lost their daddy." Many have also questioned what will happen to the dogs following Felix's passing, but no comment has been made on his from Felix's loved ones.