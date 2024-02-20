Influencer Veruca Salt has funeral for her one-month-old baby son - after spending final days at home with him
TikTok and Instagram influencer Veruca Salt has laid her baby son Cash to rest days after his sudden death at the age of just one-month-old son.
Veruca Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, has also told her social media followers that she was able to spend a few days at home with her son before his funeral, which took place yesterday (Monday February 19).
The 25-year-old revealed that her only child had died in her Instagram Stories earlier this month. She said that her son had died "in his sleep" on Monday February 5, but that she doesn't "know what happened".
Since then, she has posted regular videos to her TikTok account, @verucasalt444 explaining her grief, including one where she said she feels "insane" following his untimely death.
'I'll miss him forever'
A montage video from the celebration of the youngster's life was posted on the influencer's TikTok account on Monday evening (Monday February 19). The images showed Salt crying while being comforted by loved ones. Mourners were all dressed in black, and released black and white balloons into the sky.
The video was set to Taylor Swift song "Long Live". The video was captioned: "I'll miss him forever. Everything I do will always be for him". A heartbreaking short black and white video of Cash smiling ended the montage.
Salt gave birth to her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, on Tuesday December 19 and confirmed the news with her Instagram followers in a post at the time. She had previously announced that she was expecting a baby boy in June by sharing a photo of herself with a cake which had blue in the centre.
Salt has been flooded with comments from fans and well-wishers, who have offered their support and condolences. One said: "Oh Veruca, if I could take off even just minutes of my life to give you more time with him, I would in a heartbeat." Another said: "Rest In Paradise Baby Cash. Please visit your Mommy in her dreams and keep her safe always. Sending love Veruca."
One more, who had also lost a child, added: "From one angel mumma to another sending you so much love. Our bubbas are always looking over us."
'Back in his room'
In a video posted to her page two days prior to Cash's funeral, Salt revealed in another video that her late son was back at home with her. She wrote: "I know ur worried about me but my baby is back in his room for a few days before his funeral and i’ll be spending time with him instead of being online, thank u."
It comes after reports that police are said to be probing the sleeping arrangements of the baby boy prior to his death. Officers are said to be looking into the baby's sleeping arrangements at his Australia home before the incident, The Courier-Mail reported.
Police visited Salt's home earlier this month but detectives have ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding the untimely death of the infant and are preparing a report for the state coroner.
Queensland Police said: "Police are preparing a report for the Coroner. What aspects of the death form part of that report are a matter for the State Coroner, and it would be unusual for any particular aspect to be highlighted," as reported in Daily Mail Australia.
