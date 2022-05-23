Author and television presenter Richard Osman revealed he and his partner are getting married during an interview with best-selling writer Marian Keyes

TV presenter, author and comedian Richard Osman has announced he is getting married to his girlfriend, Ingrid Oliver.

Osman revealed the news while being interviewed by author Marian Keyes in The Guardian .

So, who are the couple, how did they meet, and when did they get engaged?

Here’s what you need to know.

When did Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver get engaged?

The couple had sparked engagement rumours earlier this year after photos published by MailOnline showed Ingrid with an emerald ring on her engagement finger, but neither of them commented on this.

Best-selling author Keyes decided to ask Osman outright if he is due to wed his partner while they were interviewing each other for the newspaper.

She asked “Is it true you are getting married?” and he replied “Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?”

No further information, such as the date of the engagement or when they will wed, is known.

How long have the couple been together?

The couple are said to have met during the coronavirus lockdown in the summer of 2020.

The Metro reported that Oliver moved into Osman’s home in London last year.

On the Christmas Day 2021 edition of Desert Island Discs, Osman spoke about his now-fiancée and the impact she has had on his life.

He said: “I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Who is Richard Osman?

Richard Osman is a television presenter, producer, novelist and comedian.

He is the creator and co-presenter of the BBC One television quiz show Pointless.

The 51 year old has also presented the BBC Two quiz shows Two Tribes and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

He is the author of two critically acclaimed crime novels, The Thursday Murder Club (2020) and The Man Who Died Twice (2021).

On 8 April 2022, Osman announced he would be leaving Pointless , after 30 series and 1,300 episodes.

At the time, he said that he was stepping down from the show so that he could spend more time focusing on writing, but confirmed that he will continue to appear on the spin off Pointless Celebrities.

Who is Ingrid Oliver?

Ingrid Oliver is an actress and comedian.

She is one half of the comic double act Watson & Oliver and is best-known for playing Petronella Osgoo in the BBC television series Doctor Who.

The 45 year old has British and German nationality, and her mother is Conservative MP Jo Gideon.

She has previously appeared alongside her now-fiancé on his TV show Richard Osman’s House of Games in September 2021.

Has Richard Osman been married before?

Yes, Osman has been married before.

He split from his first wife, whom he is said to have married in the late 1990s, in 2007.

The couple share two older children, Ruby and Sonny, who are both in their twenties.

No further information is known about Osman’s former wife as he has always kept his personal life as private as possible.

Has Ingrid Oliver been married before?

Ingrid Olover also keeps her personal life private, so little is known about her previous relationships but it is not thought that she has been engaged or married before.