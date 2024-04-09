Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Style Sisters have shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the finished look of Amanda Holden’s $7 million mansion. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, just moved into the new home in December 2023 and sought the help of celebrity organisational specialists Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly.

The Style Sisters organise and “detox” celebrity homes, sharing their transformations on social media. Some of their other famous clients include Rita Ora and Stacey Solomon.

In previous images they shared on Instagram Stories, Holden’s home was cluttered with an “overwhelming” mess, but the interior designers have now revealed they have finished two of the rooms. Here’s everything you need to know about what Amanda Holden’s new home looks like inside.

The Style Sisters have shared an update on what they've done so far on Amanda Holden's new mansion (Photo: @StyleSisters/ Instagram)

Amanda Holden’s Cobham home

The BGT star recently moved into a new home in the Surrey village of Cobham after selling her southwest London pad for an eye-watering £5 million. She enlisted the help of the Style Sisters, who took to Instagram in March to show the beginning of “operation unboxing and detoxing”.

Taking to Instagram stories on Monday (April 8), the Style Sisters revealed two finished rooms, complete with new storage cupboards built in by Hammonds.

The Style Sisters described it as 'organised chaos' (Photo: @StyleSisters/Instagram)

They told everyone: “We are at the lovely Amanda Holden’s house today and we are completing two of the rooms that have had recently some beautiful fitted furniture put in.” They continued: “We did the prep for this a few weeks ago where we detoxed and kind of got everything ready for when the furniture went in and now we can do the fun part.”

Describing it as “organised chaos”, they showed the finished result as they sorted through the star’s memory boxes organising them with the help of IKEA Drona boxes and clip on labels. Speaking about the finished result they said: “the room looks amazing, it’s completely transformed.”

The Style Sisters showed one of the finished rooms in Amanda Holden's house on Instagram Stories (Photo: @StyleSisters/Instagram)

Who are the Style Sisters?

The Style Sisters, Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly hail from Essex and are well-known on social media for helping to organise and declutter the homes of famous celebrities including Holden, Rita Ora and Stacey Solomon. The pair aren’t actually sisters but are best friends who met whilst studying in sixth form.