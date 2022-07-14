Donald Trump confirmed the death of his first wife at the age of 73 on social media

The first wife of former US PresidentDonald Trump, Ivana Trump, has died aged 73.

Mr Trump made the announcement on social media that his ex-wife had passed away.

Tributes from her family have come in for the businesswoman and former model, who was married to Mr Trump for 15 years.

Who was Ivana Trump?

Ivana Trump was a Czech-born former model who eventually moved into owning businesses, authoring books and making media appearances.

She was born in February 1941 in the former city of Gottwaldov, Czechslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic).

Ivana moved to Canada in 1971 after marrying her platonic friend Alfred Winklmayr and gaining a green card.

She was a keen skier, having joined the junior national team as a teenager, and gaining a job as a skiing instructor upon immigrating to Canada.

Ivana then pusued a modelling career, and met future husband Donald Trump while visiting New York City on assignment in 1976.

The pair married in 1977 and became active on the social scene in the city.

She also became involved in business with her husband, having a hand in building Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, and also other projects such as the building of the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The couple had three children together - Donald Trump Jr (born 1977), Ivanka (born 1981) and Eric (born 1984) - who all went on to join their dad in business and politics years down the line.

When did Ivana Trump and Donald Trump divorce?

Ivana and Donald were first reported to have problems in their marriage in 1989, when Ivana was reported to come into contact with a mistress of her husband’s.

A bittle battle ensued over the next few year, with questions over legality of prenuptial agreements the couple had agreed upon over their marriage.

Eventually, after 15 years of marriage, the pair officially divorced in 1992.

In her settlement, Ivana reportedly gained a settlement of $14million, as well as multi-million dollar real estate premises including a 45-room Conneticut mansion.

What did Donald Trump say about his ex-wife’s death?

The former president confirmed the death of his ex-wife on social media platform Truth Social.

Despite the rocky divorce of the couple in the 1990s, the pair had been on good terms in recent years, with Mr Trump paying tribute to the “amazing woman”.

He wrote: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The Trump family also released a statement in dedication to their mother which read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued.

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

How did Ivana Trump die?

It was reported that emergency services were called to Ivana’s New York City residence on Thursday 14 July at around 12:30pm local time.

Paramedics were responding to a call that a person had went into cardiac arrest, with this later confirmed to be Ms Trump.