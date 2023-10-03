Jack Pointer Mackenzie: JLS performer & backup dancer dies aged 35
JLS ‘original member’, Jack Pointer Mackenzie has died at the age of 35.
Jack Pointer Mackenzie, a performer and backup dancer for JLS, has died at the age of 35. His death was confirmed by Aston Merrygold, who took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to the original JLS member’. His cause of death remains unknown.
The talented dancer toured with the pop group from 2009 until 2021, after they rose to prominence on The X Factor. Aston, who recently announced he and his wife Sarah Louise are expecting their child, wrote on his Instagram story: “RIP captain. Original JLS team member!”
Base Dance Studio also paid a tribute following his death. It said: “A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us, Jack Nathaniel Pointer-Mackenzie.” Aston then also shared a throwback video of Jack dancing on stage with the band.
He captioned it with: “Captain Jack always with the vibe from 2009 and beyond!! A phenomenal team member!” Bandmates Marvin Humes, 38, Ortise Williams, 36, and JB Gill, 36, also paid their respects from their group JLS Instagram account. It said: “RIP to Captain Jack... a day one JLS dancer.”
According to an online memorial, Jack's funeral was held on October 2. Throughout his career, the professional performer collaborated with numerous A-list celebrities, including Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Hozier.