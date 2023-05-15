The news of their pregnancy comes after the couple suffered from a miscarriage last year

Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together. The comedian and his girlfriend announced the news on social media on Sunday (14 May), with Whitehall posting a picture on his Twitter account of he and Horner with a sonogram.

Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.”

The Bad Education star also shared the picture on his Instagram account, adding: “And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…”

Posting the same picture on her own Instagram, Horner also wrote: “The best news to share…”

Who is Roxy Horner?

Horner is a model who made her modelling debut when she was 17 in British Vogue. Horner has been signed to the Premier Model Management modelling agency for over a decade, and according to her portfolio has collaborated with brands including Coco De mer, Pandora, Victoria Secret, Max Factor, Super Dry and L’uomo Vogue.

Shortly before her 30th birthday in May 2021, Horner was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Speaking to Diabetes UK later that same year about her symptoms before getting diagnosed, Horner said: “I had next to no energy, my memory was appalling, I couldn’t focus, I would be laying on the sofa almost unable to move most days, I would randomly throw up.”

She explained that, at first, she was in denial about her diabetes and had discharged herself from hospital in an attempt to get on with her life as normal.

Roxy Horner attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Horner said: “I should have stayed longer [in hospital] and rested as the nurses told me to but instead I discharged myself and went straight to an awards ceremony that same day (very silly of me). I was desperately trying to live my life as normal and didn’t want to let people down but I ended up back in hospital that same night because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

The awards ceremony that Horner is referring to is the Brit Awards, which Whitehall himself was hosting, during which Horner fainted.

Chatting to the Sun earlier this year about the experience, Whitehall said: “We found out she had diabetes the night I was hosting the Brits. She had something called a diabetic hypo and she fainted. Paramedics were trying to resuscitate her and her sugar levels were spiking dangerously.

“We ended up in A&E on the night of the Brits, which definitely made for a slightly different vibe of an after-party. The year before I was hobnobbing with Stormzy and Sir Elton John and this time I was sitting in the emergency room of an A&E unit sat next to a Scottish gentleman who smelled of Special Brew.”

How long have they been together?

Horner and Whitehall have been together since the beginning of 2020, with the two meeting when they were in Australia - talking on the Couples Quarantine podcast, he explained that he and Horner isolated together when they were early into their relationship and that the experience brought them closer together.

He said: “Weirdly that was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it accelerates the relationship in a way. Then when lockdown ended, there's a lot of things we realised. We'd never gone to see a film together. We'd never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia.”

What have they said about the pregnancy?

Speaking to Hello, Horner said that she has “always been quite a maternal person, so it was a relief to finally fall pregnant”.

Their announcement comes after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year.

Horner said: “We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world. I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it - I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you're more grateful that everything's fine.”

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner attend the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Whitehall and Horner found out about the pregnancy whilst they were on a trip with Horner’s family.

She said: “It was really lovely because I got to tell my mum pretty much straight away. And I don’t get to see my parents too often, so it was a really perfect moment before he went off on tour. And I got to tell my younger sister as well, and I never really see her, so - it was a good time.”

Horner added: “We found out the same week my nan passed away. There’s a part of me that feels like my nan knew we were trying for a baby and maybe this was her gift to us. That’s how I’m seeing it.”