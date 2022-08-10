Before his leading role in Euphoria, Jacob Elordi was sleeping on a friend’s sofa and kept his belongings in his car

Jacob Elordi has revealed that he was sleeping on a friend’s sofa, before his starring role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria.

The actor, 25, from Australia, gained notoriety after starring in 2018’s The Kissing Booth as Noah Flynn. Despite the success of the film, Jacob claims his finance were so unstable that he had to move back to LA after filming in South Africa.

Jacob went on to join Euphoria, which after its 2019 debut became one of the most watched shows on HBO and HBO Max.

Speaking to GQ, Jacob explained that he was having difficulty booking jobs after his role in The Kissing Booth.

“I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate,” Jacob said.

The actor, who was dating The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King until their break-up in 2018, explained that he had boxes overflowing in his car due to his poor living conditions.

Having heard about his situation, a producer booked Jacob a room at the Standard in West Hollywood.

According to Bio Overview, Jacob now has a net worth of $3 million dollars.

He has a variety brand deals including Just Jared, Netflix and Leica Camera, which he promotes on his social media and recently became the new face of Boss Perfume.

Jacob Elordi

Actor

Jacob had a huge interest in the entertainment industry from childhood, with Heath Ledger, Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman among his idols.

In 2015, Jacob began to pursue his dream by appearing in a short film called ‘Carpe Liam’, where he played the character of ‘Liam’, followed by another short film called ‘Max & Losefa’.

Back in 2017, he gained a role in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The film was a major success and was nominated for numerous awards at the Teen Choice Awards.

In 2022, Jacob featured in ‘Deep Water’ as Charlie De Lisle and he is set to have roles in the upcoming ‘He Went That Way’ and ‘Saltburn’.

Age: 25

25 Born: 26 June 1997, in Australia

26 June 1997, in Australia Lives: $2 million home in Byron Bay

$2 million home in Byron Bay Relationship: Oliva Jade Giannulli

Oliva Jade Giannulli Wealth: Estimated net worth of $3 million

Jacob praised the production team during Euphoria’s intense filming process, which has been described as “complex”.

“What everyone’s seeing on television, the shots that people are talking about, the feelings that they get, the conversation that’s around the show, that’s because certain shots take 30-something takes,” Jacob explained.

Connections

Joey King

The actor and Jacob met on set of The Kissing Booth during 2018 and started dating shortly after. The two started to become distant from each other when Jacob got assigned to his Euphoria role in 2019 .

After their break-up, the pair deleted all traces of their relationship on social media.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia and Jacob were dating for just over a year. They were first seen during 2020 strolling arm in arm with each other, before sharing pictures of themselves on Instagram confirming the relationship.

In late 2021, rumours sparked that Kaia had taken down pictures showing them together and it was eventually confirmed in November the same year by Page Six .

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya and Jacob were never confirmed to be dating, however it was rumoured in early 2020.

Sources told E! that they began as “close friends” but became romantic when filming on Euphoria finished.