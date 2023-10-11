The Oscar-winning actor and his wife have been separated for seven years, Pinkett Smith tells the Today Show earlier this morning.

One of Hollywood’s glittering couples has been separated for seven years, as Jada Pinkett Smith revealed in an interview with People magazine before a sit-down interview with NBC News this morning. The revelation also brought up that the pair had been separated for six years when Will Smith won his Best Actor award for his role in ‘King Richard,’ and the subsequent slap heard around the world.

Pinkett Smith told NBC host Hoda Kotb on the Today Show “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” as she broke into tears after discussing the breakdown of her marriage.

She noted that no permanent decisions have been made about the future of her marriage, explaining that she and Will are “still figuring it out'. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like.”

Rumours regarding the state of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage first surfaced when the actress revealed that she had an ‘entanglement’ with her son’s friend, August Alsina, for four years back in 2020, leading to claims that the pair had an open relationship - something that at the time the pair denied.

It would be during an episode of Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ when the admission of the four-year relationship became more public, with many fans of Will Smith contending that it could be perceived as a form of public humiliation for the actor rather than a form of catharsis for both.