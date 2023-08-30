Radio presenter Jamie Crick has died aged 57. (Credit: Getty Images)

Jazz FM presenter Jamie Crick has died at the age of 57, only one day after his final broadcast at the radio network.

The radio show host's family confirmed on Tuesday 29 August that he died following a "short illness". Crick hosted his final Jazz FM show on Monday 28 August.

In a statement, Bauer Media's Jazz FM and Scala Radio said: “Jamie Crick was a broadcaster through and through and played an integral role on our radio stations. Our radio stations have a big gap to fill and will pay tribute accordingly in the near future, but while they all come to terms with Jamie’s unexpected passing, they will continue to broadcast the music that he loved in his honour every day.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Crick had begun his career on the airwaves at Classic FM in 1994 before moving networks to host at Jazz FM, initially as a guest presenter before picking up the regular breakfast show slot in 2016. He would also go on to host the channel's drivetime show.

Crick also helped to launch the UK's first LGBT+ radio station, Gaydar Radio, in 2001. He was the station's first director.

The presenter began appearing on Scala Radio in March 2019, and presented afternoon slots and weekend shows during his time there.

Tributes have since poured in for Crick. Nick Pitts, content director of Jazz FM, took to Twitter platform X, saying: “I am very lucky. I get to make friends with some amazing people who I also work with. @Jamie_Crick was one of those very special people who I had a lot of time for.

He added: “Someone who cared for others, loved being on the air and today, someone who has left our world.”

Mark Carter, deputy managing editor of BBC South and BBC South East where Crick had worked with local radio teams, said: “Hugely saddened to hear of the passing of Jamie Crick. Long before his national career, I heard Jamie on County Sound and thought… that’s the kind of presenter I’d like to be.

“Many years later, I was only too pleased to welcome him into the @BBCSussex @BBCSurrey family.”