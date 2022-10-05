Burkitt was best known for starring in the BBC Three documentary Small Teen Bigger World

Former BBC reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt’s provisional cause of death has been announced.

The 28-year-old who passed away in June, was been known for starring in the BBC Three documentary Small Teen Bigger World alongside her mother Bev.

A provisional inquest into her death has found she had suffered a “decline in her mental health”.

Burkitt had been living in a tent with her fiancé at the time and was found “unresponsive” by his mother.

So, what happened to Jasmine Burkitt? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jasmine Burkitt shared her journey on social media (Pic: @dancewithyourdemons / Instagram)

Who was Jasmine Burkitt?

From Conway in Wales, Burkitt is most known for her BBC Three documentary Small Teen Bigger World, which aired in 2010.

Part of the BBC’s Extraordinary Me series it followed Burkitt’s life living as a teenager with dwarfism. It followed the journey of both her and her mum Bev, who passed away in 2014.

How did Jasmine Burkitt die?

Reported by The Daily Post, Burkitt’s cause of death was given as cardiac failure.

Senior coroner for North Wales east and central, John Gittins said there was “decline in her mental health” prior to her death and that attempts to revive Burkitt were “unsuccessful”.

A toxicology report found levels of the antipsychotic drug quetiapine in her system. The medication is used to treat conditions such as depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A full inquest into Burkitt’s death is due to take place next year following further investigations.

Tributes to Jasmine Burkitt

Burkitt’s fiancé Lewis Burke announced news of her passing in June, paying tribute to her in a statement.

He wrote: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same.”

The couple had been documenting their life living in a bell tent on social media after being unable to secure a council house.

Situated in Bodelwyddan, they set up camp along with their dog Loki on land owned by Lewis’ family.

In an interview with North Wales Live in October 2021, Lewis explained what had led them to live outdoors.

He said: “I think I was 104 on the housing list with Denbighshire Council, and although I was offered accommodation in Llangollen it meant I had to get four buses to see Jazz who lived in Conwy county which I did every day.”

Adding: “Living outside amongst nature is really good for my mental health as it is for Jazz; we both suffer from different mental health problems but hearing the dawn chorus and seeing nature really helps us both.”

Burkitt explained: “Some of the days over the summer living next to a river are some of the happiest I’ve ever spent. I like being away from people quite a lot and just being amongst nature.

“It can get damp but we’ve bought a dehumidifier which is a game changer, and we’ve got a log burner with a hob so that I can cook, I really love cooking.