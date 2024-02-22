Freestyle motocross star Jayden Archer has died following a training accident. Picture: Jayo Archer Instagram

Freestyle motocross star and X Games medalist Jayden Archer has died aged 27. Archer, best known for his triple backflip at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane in 2022, died after crashing during a training run in Australia, officials said on Thursday (February 22).

According to Sky News, Archer, who was affectionately known as 'Jayo', was practising that same trick in his hometown of Melbourne on Wednesday (February 21) when the tragedy struck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was confirmed by the sports media brand Nitro Circus Archer was affiliated with. In a statement posted to Instagram, it said: "The Nitro Circus family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer. Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination.

"He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all. Sending our thoughts and love to Jayo’s family and friends. We love you mate. Ride in peace."

Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana also paid a tribute to Archer by posting an Instagram video of his famed triple backflip. He wrote: "Thank you for the memories friend. Thank you for being such a great human and positive role model for all of us."