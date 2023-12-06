MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 6: Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Dahmer was active as a killer between 1978 and 1991 - he was also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. His father Lionel has passed away at the age of 87 (Photo by EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Almost a year after the death of his second wife Shari, Jeffrey Dahmer’s father Lionel has died at 87. He passed away in hospice care in Ohio, The U.S. Sun reported that a source told them that “Lionel had been in hospice care since October as his health began to decline shortly after the death of his wife, Shari - who died on January 13 at age 81. The article goes on to say that “The Milwaukee Cannibal’s father had hallucinated about seeing his son months before his death.”

Jeffrey Dahmer’s mother Joyce, who had a master’s degree in counselling, reportedly married Lionel Dahmer on August 22, 1959 and in Lionel’s memoir, ‘A Father’s Story,’ he recalled how she received injections of morphine and Phenobarbital for muscle tightness whilst pregnant. An article in Today said that “The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that psychiatrists told Joyce she was not responsible for what her son became, but that she ‘always wondered.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyce and Lionel had a second son David, and divorced in 1978. In 1992, Jeffrey Dahmer was convicted of murdering 15 boys and men between 1978 and 1991, and also admitted to killing two other people later on. Jeffrey Dahmer was attacked and killed by Christopher Scarver in a Winsconsin prison in 1994. Today reported that “Joyce told the Journal Sentinel in 1995 she wanted medical professionals to examine his brain to see if any biological factors had played a role in his killings, but Lionel wanted his brain to be cremated because this is what Dahmer requested, according to the Los Angeles Times.”

Joyce died of breast cancer in 2000. Her son - Jeffrey’s younger brother - David changed his name, but his new name is not known. In 2004, Larry King interviewed Jeffrey and David’s father Lionel and stepmother Shari. Larry King asked Lionel and Shari the following questions about David: “Jeff also had a brother, did he not?” After Lionel replied “yes” Larry King then said “And he did change his name, is that…” Lionel interjected with “Yes he did change his name.”