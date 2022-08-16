Paxman was only the second ever host of the quiz show, following on from the first host Bamber Gascoigne

TV presenter Jeremy Paxman has announced he is stepping down as University Challenge host after almost 30 years.

The popular show sees teams of university students pit themselves against each other in the ultimate test of knowledge.

Paxman’s choice comes a year after he revealed he had been diagnosed with brain disorder Parkinson’s disease .

So, what has Paxman said about his departure from the show, when will his last show be, and who will replace him?

Here’s what you need to know.

How long has Jeremy Paxman been hosting University Challenge?

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman, who is also the former host of Newsnight, has been presenting the memory and knowledge based quiz show since 1994.

This means he has been hosting the show for 28 years, and by the time he steps down he will have been at the helm of the show for almost 29 years.

Why is Jeremy Paxman leaving University Challenge?

No official reason for Paxman stepping down as University Challenge host has been given.

Paxman did, however, turn 72 in May 2022, and he has also been receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease since May 2021.

Executive producer Peter Gwyn said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for 28 years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.

"He’ll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who’ve relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than 1,000 matches."

What has Jeremy Paxman said about his departure?

In a statement, Paxman said meeting some of the most intelligent people in the country has given him hope for the future.

He said: "I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

"I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."

What is Jeremy Paxman’s illness?

Jeremy Paxman has Parkinson’s disease.

Revealing his diagnosis in May 2021, the broadcaster described his symptoms as "mild".

Parkison’s disease is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor system.

The symptoms usually emerge slowly in sufferers, and as the disease worsens, non-motor symptoms become more common, such as difficulty in talking.

The most obvious early symptoms are tremor, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking.

Shan Nicholas of Parkinson’s UK said, "Previously, Jeremy pledged to donate his brain to the Parkinson’s UK Brain Bank which will, one day, help scientists uncover the discoveries that will lead to better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.”

When will Jeremy Paxman make his last appearance on the show?

No date for Paxman’s last official appearance on University Challenge has been revealed.

It has been revealed that his last episode will be broadcast next summer, however, it is not known when it will be filmed.

Who will replace Jeremy Paxman?

Paxman is only the second host of the show, which originally aired from 1962 and 1967 and was presented by quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne.

It is not yet known who will take over from Paxman.

Who is Jeremy Paxman and his family?

Jeremy Dickson Paxman is an broadcaster, journalist, author, and television presenter.

Paxman prefers to keep his private life “out of the spotlight” and says he is not interested in other peoples.

Paxman split with his partner of 34 years Elizabeth Clough in 2016. The couple welcomed three children but never married.

They welcomed their eldest daughter Jessica, age 31, in 1991.