Following complaints from venue staff and audience members, Scottish comedian Jerry Sadowitz has had his Edinburgh fringe show cancelled.

The comic and magician was scheduled to perform at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday (12 and 13 August).

But the Pleasance announced that the second night would be cancelled because his material "does not align with our values."

Jerry Sadowitz: Not for Everyone was the title of the show, and contained "strong language and themes that some may find distressing."

He said on Twitter: “Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts.

“Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight.”

Why was the show cancelled?

Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is known for his brash stand-up routines - in Montreal in 1991, he was famously knocked unconscious on stage by an enraged audience member after insulting French Canadians.

The Pleasance declined to comment on which aspects of Sadowitz’s material caused the cancellation, but he has been alleged to have used a racist term and exposed his penis to an audience member.

One audience member told The Sun: “I was at the show. He called Rishi Sunak a ‘p***’ and said the economy was awful because it is run ‘by blacks and women’.

“He got his penis out to a woman in the front row. The problem was not the audience – I knew he was an acquired taste. It was his indefensible content.”

The Pleasance’s director, Anthony Alderson, said: “The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material.

“While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values.