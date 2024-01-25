Porn star Jesse Jane has been found dead at home in Oklahoma. Picture: FilmMagic

Adult film star Jesse Jane has died at the age of 43, reported TMZ. The entertainment outlet said the porn star, whose real name is Cindy Taylor, was found alongside her partner Brett Hasenmueller at their home in Oklahoma after an apparent drug overdose, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers had responded to their address for a welfare check, after Hasenmueller hadn't appeared at work for a few days. However, the exact cause of death is currently unknown, with an investigation by the Medical Examiner now underway.

Born in Texas, Jane started her career in the adult industry with Digital Playground in 2002 and appeared on Showtime's Family Business. She then starred in a number of well-known adult films and adult film series, notably the Pirates and Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge, which reportedly cost around $8 million to produce, and considered one of the most expensive adult films to date.

Jesse eventually made her way over to Playboy and hosted a popular live show called 'Night Calls,' and Playboy TV's 'Naughty Amateur Home Videos. She also appeared as a host for several award shows in the porn world, including the AVN Awards, as well as launching her own sex toy lines.

Outside of adult entertainment, Jesse made some appearances in mainstream films, including 'Starsky & Hutch,' a guest role on 'Entourage,' and an appearance on 'The Bad Girls Club'. In 2009, she was part of a CNBC doc called 'Porn: Business of Pleasure' -- which showed what her life was like behind the scenes, and away from cameras.