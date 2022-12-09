Former lead singer Hugh Cornwell paid tribute to Jet Black, saying that the pair had ‘shared a special period’ in their lives

Jet Black, The Stranglers drummer has “died peacefully at home” at the age of 84. One of the band’s founding members, he had been living with his family in his country home in north Wales.

The Stranglers were known for their unique sound, which was heavily influenced by Black’s drumming, with some of their most popular hits including Peaches, No More Heroes and Golden Brown.

Advertisement

The band played tribute to Black in a statement, with bassist and co-frontman JJ Burnel calling him a “force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes.” Adding: “Say hi to Dave for me”

Former lead singer Hugh Cornwell also paid tribute stating that the pair had “shared a special period of our lives when we strived to become professional musicians” adding: “His timing was faultless. All power to him and his legacy.”

Advertisement

Black’s death comes just two years after The Stranglers’ keyboard player Dave Greenfield passed away after testing positive for Covid.

Who was Jet Black?

Advertisement

Black, whose real name was Brian John Duffy was a drummer and founding member of punk rock band The Stranglers. Before going into music he was a businessman, owning a fleet of ice cream vans and an off-licence called “The Jackpot”. He joined the band in the 1970s after meeting Hugh Cornwell.

The Stranglers - from left to right, Hugh Cornwell, Jet Black, Jean Jacques Burnel and Dave Greenfield (Photo: Getty Images)

The Stranglers were known for their unique sound, which was heavily influenced by Black’s drumming. Some of their most popular hits included Peaches, No More Heroes and Golden Brown which earned them 3 top 40 singles and 19 top 40 albums in the official UK charts.

The drummer retired from performing live with The Stranglers in 2015 due to respiratory health issues, which he had since childhood.

Advertisement

How did Jet Black die?

Advertisement

Black’s cause of death has not been revealed, however in a statement on The Strangler’s website the band explained: “In recent years, various health issues had become more debilitating, and Jet had been residing quietly in his country home in North Wales, close to his family and friends.”

Bassist and co-frontman JJ Burnel called him a “force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes.” Adding: “Say hi to Dave for me”

Paying tribute to Jet Black on social media the band said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.”

Advertisement

What has Hugh Cornwell said?

Cornwell is best known for being the lead singer and guitarist in The Stranglers from 1974 until 1990 when he was replaced by John Ellis from The Vibrators and vocalist Paul Roberts. In a statement on his website, Cornwell paid tribute to Jet Black, saying that the pair had “shared a special period” in their lives.

Advertisement

Cornwell’s statement reads: “It is with great sadness I have learnt that Jet Black has passed away. We shared a special period of our lives when we strived to become professional musicians. We were immediately drawn to one another, he had a singular sense of purpose that I identified with. He threw everything in his previous life out, to dedicate himself to our common goal. Our birthdays were 2 days apart, so we were quite similar. The Stranglers success was founded on his determination and drive. His timing was faultless. All power to him and his legacy.”

Who else has paid tribute?

Band manager Sil Willcox paid tribute to the drummer, describing Black as a “Jet force” and a “talented”. He said: “He was the Jet force that launched the Stranglers. He was the Jet force that powered the band’s determination to get heard and get noticed. Jet Black was the real deal. Astute in business, a talented drummer and an obsessive perfectionist. These are only a few of the talents of the man whom I was privileged to have as my mentor and my dear friend. I will cherish the times we planned, pranked, ate, drank and laughed on so many great nights together.”

Whilst on social media, tributes poured in with Gun’s & Roses Duff McKagan tweeting: “Rest In Peace Jet [email protected] forever!!!”