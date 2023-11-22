JFK was assassinated on 22 November 1963, 60 years later, a look at his marriage to Jackie Kennedy and the details of his alleged affair with Marilyn Monroe

JFK and Jackie Kennedy were married for 10 years, he was alleged to have had an affair with Marilyn Monroe. Photographs by Getty

Just as many discuss where they were when the news broke that Princess Diana had been killed in a car crash in Paris back on 31 August 1997, those who are old enough to remember JFK’s assassination 60 years ago on 22 November 1963, still remember it like it was yesterday.

JFK reportedly first met the then Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in 1952 after reportedly being introduced by a mutual friend. The couple married on September 12 1953 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, Rhode Island and holidayed in Mexico. According to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, “In January 1960, Senator John F. Kennedy announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States. He began travelling all around the country and Jacqueline often accompanied him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JFK and Jackie Kennedy had been married for 10 years before his untimely death and their marriage had been plagued by JFK’s alleged affairs, one of which was reportedly with actress Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn’s very provocative ‘Happy Birthday performance to JFK at his 45th birthday celebration in 1962, remains iconic until this day.

There is only one known photograph of Marilyn and JFK together which shows Marilyn standing between him and his brother Robert F. Kennedy. In 2010 The Telegraph reported that “The black and white photograph, taken by White House photographer Cecil Stoughton, shows her in the revealing, rhinestone studded dress she wore whilst singing at Madison Square Garden in New York. The dress sold at auction in 1999 for £860,000.”

Marilyn Monroe reportedly did not only have an affair with President John F. Kennedy but his brother Robert too. Marilyn died of a barbiturate overdose at the age of 36 in 1962, the same year as JFK’s 45th birthday celebrations.

According to People “Despite Monroe’s death being ruled on overdose, mysterious circumstances surrounding her passing have fostered conspiracy theories that foul play was involved. Questions have been raised regarding Monroe’s involvement with the Kennedy family, as she was rumoured to be having an affair with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy-who some say visited her the night of her passing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement