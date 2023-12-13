Jimmy Tarbuck during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay.

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has been fined for driving offenses near his £5.5 million home in southwest London. The 83-year-old admitted guilt to charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and provide his name and address after an accident, as well as neglecting to report the incident.

The incidents occurred on May 15, shortly after his sister's funeral, when he caused damage to various vehicles, including a Vauxhall Corsa, while driving in Coombe Gardens, Kingston upon Thames, reported Sky News.

Tarbuck received a fine of £716 and five penalty points on his driving licence. Additionally, he was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £286 victim surcharge. Despite not appearing in court, Tarbuck pleaded guilty to the offenses through a written submission and expressed his apologies in a letter.

Prosecutor Laura-Ann Harding said: "The defendant drove a vehicle without due care and attention. They collided heavily into stationary vehicles, causing severe damage and at the same time an accident occurred with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa and they failed to stop when required and give their name and address.

"Multiple vehicles were hit and one was shunted forward three houses. Nobody was injured as all the vehicles were parked and empty at the time."

Magistrates were shown footage of Tarbuck slowly dragging along the car before continuing away from the scene. Dr Samantha Cobb, magistrates chair, said: "We have read his mitigation and the bench fully accept he is full of remorse and is deeply apologetic.

"We accept this was utterly out of keeping with his character and we take into account he had recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days. He says he cannot explain why he did not stop that day."