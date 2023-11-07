Joe Lycett raises £50,000 for UK homeless charity only two days after launching it in response to Suella Braverman’s controversial plans regarding homeless people

Joe Lycett's fundraiser for Crisis UK has already raised £50,000 after only two days (Credit: Gettys)

The campaign began after Braverman made comments about rough sleeping and claimed that rough sleeping is sometimes a “lifestyle choice” as she proposed restrictions on the use of tents in public streets. The Financial Times previously reported that Ms Braverman has proposed establishing a civil offence to deter charities from giving tents to homeless people. Under the proposals being presented for inclusion in today’s King's Speech, which outlines the UK Government's legislative agenda, organizations might face fines if their actions are considered to have caused a disturbance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Lycett took to his Instagram account to address his “old friend” Braverman, suggesting: “I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing, and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri.”

As part of his campaign, Lycett told followers on his Instagram story “When you donate make sure to click Gift Aid as it means that Suella’s government then have to give an additional 25% towards it”. That led to his fundraising target being reached after only two days, prompting Lycett to respond earlier: “I woke up this morning to see that a picture of a bowl of potpourri I posted just over two days ago has raised £50,000 for Crisis. A huge thank you to everyone who donated for their generosity.

“Of course, my main thanks must go to Suella: without your lifestyle choice, of being callous and cruel towards the most vulnerable people in society, none of this would’ve happened.”