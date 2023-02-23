Motson was thrust into the spotlight after his commentary on Ronnie Radford’s goal helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the 1972 FA Cup

John Motson waves to fans after a Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in 2018 (Photo: Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Football commentator John Motson - who enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups - has died at the age of 77.

An announcement on the BBC Sport website read: “Legendary commentator John Motson, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77.”

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The final game he commentated on was an Arsenal win over Watford.

Motson is responsible for soundtracking some of the most fondly remembered footballing moments in recent history - and making a few humorous on-air slip ups - so here are 29 of his best moments.

8 of Motson’s most iconic moments

"The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club!” - Liverpool 0-1 Wimbledon (FA Cup final 14/5/1988)

"Hold the cups and glasses at home. You can smash them now! David Beckham has scored for England!" - Argentina 0-1 England (World Cup group stage 7/6/2002)

"Ohhh, this is getting better and better and better. One, two, three for Michael Owen!" - Germany 1-5 England (2002 World Cup qualifiers 1/11/2001)

“Now Tudor has gone down for Newcastle. Radford again.... what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer - Ronnie Radford. The crowd are invading the pitch." - Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United (FA Cup third round 5/2/1972)

"Oh dear. Oh dear me. He’s [Paul Gascoigne] going to be out of the final, if England get there. Here is a moment that almost brings tears to his eyes." - West Germany 1-1 England (World Cup semi-finals 4/6/1990)

"And the referee has gone across now with his hand in his pocket. He’s been told about it. He’s off, it’s red, it’s Zidane! You can’t excuse that, Zidane’s career ends in disgrace!” - Italy 1-1 France (World Cup final 9/7/2006)

“Maradona. Going at them again. Brilliant run, fantastic goal! Unbelievable!" - Argentina 2-0 Belgium (World Cup semi-final 25/6/1986)

"This is almost fantasy football." - Bayern Munich 1–2 Norwich City (UEFA Cup second round (19/8/1993)

And (a few) more commentary ‘gaffes’...

Of course, as much as he brought his enthusiasm and knowledge to the beautiful game, Motson also delivered some of the most unintentionally hilarious gaffes that football commentary has known, often tripping over his words and contradicting himself within the space of a sentence.