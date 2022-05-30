The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to the stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield

Johnny Depp stunned music fans last night after making a surprise appearance at a gig in the UK.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to the stage with Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night (29 May) after flying in from the US after his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard ended.

Johnny Depp surprised fans at a Jeff Beck gig in Sheffield (Photo: @theemilycarroll Instagram)

Just 48 hours after leaving proceedings at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, where jurors are considering their verdict after six weeks of evidence, Depp joined Beck on stage on his European tour.

Together, the pair sang a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation, which they released as a duo during lockdown in 2020.

Depp also performed covers of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing and Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On.

Stunned fans were quick to share the surprising moment on Twitter.

One fan tweeted: "Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday, playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown."

Liam Otley said: “Johnny Depp is gigging unannounced in Sheffield right now. Tha what?!”

@Free2BMeTherapy wrote: “Johnny Depp just turned up on stage with Jeff Beck at a gig in Sheffield wtf!!”

Another posted: "How the f*** am I going to sleep now after seeing someone I never thought I’d see in a million month of Sundays in Sheffield where I live?"

@Neilathemadhouse added: Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall, he had a surprise special guest, Johnny Depp!!”

@Jdkzn said: “johnny depp just finished his case and he’s in sheffield tonight, what a lad”.

The Hollywood actor is no stranger to singing and playing guitar as he has long dabbled in rock music and is one of the members of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

The band formed in 2012 and takes its name from an infamous drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s, which included some of the biggest names in rock and roll.

John Lennon and Ringo Starr of the Beatles were among the members, along with The Who’s Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Marc Bolan, Micky Dolenz and Harry Nilsson.

The band, which also includes Alice Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen, has released two studio albums, featuring guest appearances by Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Zac Starkey and Christopher Lee, among others.

The Hollywood Vampires were scheduled to tour in the UK last year but were forced to cancel the string of dates due to the pandemic.

Could Depp make any more UK appearances?

Beck kicked off his European tour at the weekend and is due to travel to several more UK venues this week.

Court reporter Chanley Shá Painter, who has been covering the Depp-Heard trial, tweeted that a source close to Depp confirmed that he had upcoming “scheduled work obligations” that she believes could be the Jeff Beck tour.

She wrote: "A source close to #JohnnyDepp tells me - “Mr. Depp is in the United Kingdom, as he was a few weeks ago, to adhere to his previously scheduled work obligations. AKA @jeffbeckmusic tour”.

It has not been confirmed if Depp will appear on the rest of the tour, but if he stays in the UK lucky fans could possibly catch him at the following dates: