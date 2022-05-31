The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to the stage for a second night with rock guitarist Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp appeared on stage in the UK for a second night in a row amid his ongoing US legal battle against Amber Heard.

Depp performed alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in west London on Monday night, the day after he surprised music fans at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Depp performed alongside Jeff Beck in London (Photo: PA)

The Pirates of the Caribbean star performed a cover of the John Lennon song Isolation with Beck, which the pair released as a duo during lockdown in 2020.

He also performed covers of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Killing Joke’s The Death and Resurrection Show.

The actor is said to have left proceedings at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia at the weekend, where jurors are considering the verdict of his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard after six weeks of evidence, to join Beck on stage on his European tour.

Thrilled audience members posted videos of him singing on social media and praised his performance.

Angela Flannery, 38, from Southend-on-Sea, told the PA news agency: “I was pretty shocked.

“(I have) always been a massive fan of his. My other half took me to this gig just to see Jeff Beck, I had no idea Johnny would be playing.

“It was brilliant, such a fantastic night in general… a special mention to the drummer girl, she was absolutely amazing (and) Johnny Depp smashed it.

“I’ll die happy (that) I’ve been in the same room as him now.”

Johnny Depp surprised fans at a Jeff Beck gig in Sheffield (Photo: @theemilycarroll Instagram)

Meanwhile, stunned fans who saw the actor perform in Sheffield on Sunday were quick to share the surprising moment on Twitter.

One fan tweeted: "Johnny is an absolute mad man…leaves court Friday, playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday.. with Jeff Beck..mind blown."

Liam Otley said: “Johnny Depp is gigging unannounced in Sheffield right now. Tha what?!”

@Free2BMeTherapy wrote: “Johnny Depp just turned up on stage with Jeff Beck at a gig in Sheffield wtf!!”

Another posted: "How the f*** am I going to sleep now after seeing someone I never thought I’d see in a million month of Sundays in Sheffield where I live?"

@Neilathemadhouse added: Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall, he had a surprise special guest, Johnny Depp!!”

@Jdkzn said: “johnny depp just finished his case and he’s in sheffield tonight, what a lad”.

The Hollywood actor is no stranger to singing and playing guitar as he has long dabbled in rock music and is one of the members of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

The band formed in 2012 and takes its name from an infamous drinking club formed by Cooper in the 1970s, which included some of the biggest names in rock and roll.

John Lennon and Ringo Starr of the Beatles were among the members, along with The Who’s Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Marc Bolan, Micky Dolenz and Harry Nilsson.

The band, which also includes Alice Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen, has released two studio albums, featuring guest appearances by Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Zac Starkey and Christopher Lee, among others.

The Hollywood Vampires were scheduled to tour in the UK last year but were forced to cancel the string of dates due to the pandemic.

Could Depp make any more UK appearances?

Beck kicked off his European tour at the weekend and is due to travel to several more UK venues this week.

Court reporter Chanley Shá Painter, who has been covering the Depp-Heard trial, tweeted that a source close to Depp confirmed that he had upcoming “scheduled work obligations” that she believes could be the Jeff Beck tour.

She wrote: "A source close to #JohnnyDepp tells me - “Mr. Depp is in the United Kingdom, as he was a few weeks ago, to adhere to his previously scheduled work obligations. AKA @jeffbeckmusic tour”.

It has not been confirmed if Depp will appear on all dates of the tour, but after already performing on two, it is possible that fans could catch him on the following dates: