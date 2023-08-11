Johnny Hardwick, the voice actor and comedian who is best known for his role in US cartoon King Of the Hill has died.

The 64-year-old was found dead on Tuesday after Austin police carried out a welfare check, with police stating that his death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Hardwick starred in, as well as wrote and produced the Emmy award-winning show, alongside actors including Brittany Murphy, Mike Judge and Pamela Adlon. Tributes have poured in from former colleagues, with Adlon making an emotional post on Instagram.

So, who was Johnny Hardwick, who did he play on King Of The Hill and what was the cause of death? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Johnny Hardwick?

Hardwick was born in Austin, Texas and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in comedy, becoming a stand-up comedian. It was during a performance at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles that he caught the attention of King Of The Hill co-creator Greg Daniels and landed his famous role. After the series ended, he set up his own YouTube channel in 2012, where he played a variety of characters for viewers.

Johnny Hardwick was best known for his role on King Of The Hill (Photo: YouTube/Johnny Hardwick)

Who did he play in King of the Hill?

Hardwick is best known for his role playing Dale Gribble on King Of The Hill. The supporting character who was best friends with Hank Hill, was known for his belief in conspiracy theories and entertained viewers with his hilarious one-liners. Dale was voiced by Hardwick for the show’s entire run which lasted 13 seasons, appearing in 257 of the show’s 258 episodes.

As well as acting, Hardwick also worked as a story editor on over 200 episodes, and a producer, which won him an Emmy for outstanding animated program in 1999.

A revival of King Of The Hill was announced on Hulu in January, which would have seen Hardwick reprise his role alongside returning cast members including Adlon. NBC have reported that Hardwick did not complete the voice work for his character before his death.

Who has paid tribute?

Tributes to the actor, writer and producer have poured in following the announcement. Former co-star, Adlon took to Instagram sharing a photo of the cast together at dinner a few years ago, she also made reference to Murphy who died in 2009.

Her caption said: “The last time we were all together. Johnny is behind Dave (playing on the phone). We were in San Francisco for Sketchfest havin a reunion. This was a happy bittersweet time (without Brittany and Tom Petty and Dennis Burkley) Johnny was the most unique tender hearted dirty footed sneakily talented mercurial creature. The memories are deep and long. Sha sha! WINGO! RIP Johnny——you you left your buttprint!!”

How did Johnny Hardwick die?

The cause of death has not yet been revealed. The Austin Police Department was called to do an urgent welfare check at an address in the Travis Heights area of Austin on Tuesday (8 August) when they discovered his body.